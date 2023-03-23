The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Jason Reiman Sells 44 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $10,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hershey alerts:

On Friday, March 17th, Jason Reiman sold 305 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $74,847.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Jason Reiman sold 400 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $98,000.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total value of $36,052.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total value of $676,644.00.

On Friday, February 24th, Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total value of $132,600.60.

On Thursday, February 9th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $243.98. 851,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.04 and its 200-day moving average is $230.59. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $247.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Hershey by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Hershey by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.