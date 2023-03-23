The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $55.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $43.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.59. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mosaic will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

