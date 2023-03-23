The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,972 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after acquiring an additional 451,493 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,905,000 after acquiring an additional 427,561 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 523.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 485,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after acquiring an additional 407,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 169.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 571,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,975,000 after acquiring an additional 359,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $211.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

