The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Southern comprises approximately 4.4% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $66.71 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

