Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.02.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Ci Capital decreased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$24.50 price objective on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Topaz Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

TPZ stock opened at C$18.88 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 15.36. The company has a market cap of C$2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Topaz Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.01%.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$209,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 443,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,312,160.45. Company insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

About Topaz Energy

(Get Rating)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Articles

