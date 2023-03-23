Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.31

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and traded as low as $12.64. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 9,932 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director Conrad S. Ciccotello purchased 3,900 shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,786.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPZ. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,408 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 101,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

