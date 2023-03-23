Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Townsquare Media has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Townsquare Media to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

Townsquare Media Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.54. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Townsquare Media by 169.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Townsquare Media by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSQ shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

