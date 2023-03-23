Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Toyota Industries (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Toyota Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Toyota Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYIDY opened at $53.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.10. Toyota Industries has a fifty-two week low of $46.83 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62.

Toyota Industries Company Profile

Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.

