Truist Financial Cuts Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target to $34.00

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Renasant has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $41.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renasant

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Renasant will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Renasant by 14.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,419 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Renasant by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 84.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 18,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

