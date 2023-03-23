Truist Financial Lowers Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $54.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $78.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Trading Down 8.5 %

Comerica stock opened at $44.52 on Thursday. Comerica has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $97.52. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day moving average of $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Comerica by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 119.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.