Truist Financial Raises Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $229.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Seagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink lowered Seagen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $198.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.11 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.10 and a 200-day moving average of $141.33. Seagen has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $202.86.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.81, for a total transaction of $1,998,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $19,352,197.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.81, for a total transaction of $1,998,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,352,197.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $108,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,669 shares of company stock worth $24,314,068. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Seagen by 1,484.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

