Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys 42 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 44,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IVV opened at $395.49 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The stock has a market cap of $295.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $402.81 and a 200-day moving average of $392.06.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

