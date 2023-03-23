Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCYC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $174,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,490,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,743.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $174,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,490,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,616 shares of company stock valued at $279,441. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $50.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.36.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications.

Further Reading

