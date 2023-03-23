Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Takes $121,000 Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 84.7% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 116.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 673.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. 15.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Down 1.8 %

KRO opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 84.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

