Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.00

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 11976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 5.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $640.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth $92,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.
