Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.00

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 11976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $640.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, major shareholder Mva Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $2,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth $92,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

