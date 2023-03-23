Tyra Biosciences’ (TYRA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of TYRA stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91. Tyra Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

In other news, major shareholder Mva Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $2,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.