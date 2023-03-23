UBS Group Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €165.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($198.92) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €143.60 ($154.41) on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €98.58 ($106.00) and a one year high of €187.10 ($201.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €143.68 and its 200 day moving average is €128.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.