UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Cut to “Underperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UBS Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UBS Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.38.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS Group stock opened at $20.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 289,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 40,921 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,652,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Further Reading

