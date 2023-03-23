Umee 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $435,097.22 (UMEE)

Umee (UMEE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Umee token can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Umee has a total market cap of $31.86 million and approximately $435,097.22 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Umee has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Umee alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.17 or 0.00363694 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,425.78 or 0.26434578 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Umee Profile

Umee’s launch date was February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 11,618,755,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,432,500,000 tokens. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Umee is medium.com/umeeblog. The official website for Umee is umee.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.

As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.

The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, [Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet](https://medium.com/umeeblog/umee-launches-on-mainnet-61556eacaada).”

Buying and Selling Umee

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Umee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.