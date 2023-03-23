Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Increased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,266 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 2.1% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.65. 460,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.94 and its 200-day moving average is $206.07.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

About Union Pacific



Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

