Uniper (ETR:UN01) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €3.21 ($3.45) and last traded at €3.17 ($3.41). Approximately 241,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 633,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.09 ($3.32).

Uniper Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.13, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.18.

About Uniper

(Get Rating)

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

See Also

