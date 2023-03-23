United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $20.80. 39,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 285% from the average session volume of 10,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.52.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

