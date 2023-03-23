United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Trading 3.4% Higher

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $20.80. 39,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 285% from the average session volume of 10,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.52.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

