United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.40

Shares of United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.55. United Development Funding IV shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 63,400 shares.
United Development Funding IV Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40.
United Development Funding IV Company Profile
United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
