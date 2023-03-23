United States Steel (NYSE:X) Raised to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Price Performance

X stock opened at $25.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at $157,690.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the second quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.