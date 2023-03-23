Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Unum Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Unum Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.50.

Unum Group stock opened at $38.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $46.64.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Unum Group by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 514.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

