UNUS SED LEO 24-Hour Volume Hits $940,015.79 (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.23 billion and $940,015.79 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for about $3.38 or 0.00011900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.66 or 0.00329660 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000690 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008957 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00016034 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.35953211 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $949,124.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

