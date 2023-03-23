Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance

Shares of UBA stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 96,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,124. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.