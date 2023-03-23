USDX [Kava] (USDX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $551,105.87

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $94.69 million and approximately $551,105.87 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00003006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,229.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.66 or 0.00455777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00132273 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00030347 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00043246 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000807 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.8502044 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $415,962.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.