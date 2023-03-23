Vai Market Cap Achieves $55.55 Million (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a market cap of $55.55 million and approximately $17,436.10 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00003457 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vai

Vai launched on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vai is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

