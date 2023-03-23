Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,140 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 15.1% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.07.

NIKE Stock Up 0.4 %

NIKE stock opened at $119.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.26.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

