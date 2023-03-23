Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $807,000 Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.11. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.21. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $68.05.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

