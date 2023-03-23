Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,550 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palliser Capital UK Ltd boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 225,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after buying an additional 77,998 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 37,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average of $75.62. The company has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $81.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

