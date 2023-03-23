Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 495 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,836 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. VMware comprises 2.0% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of VMware by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,195,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,526,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,577 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,152,810 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $655,028,000 after acquiring an additional 333,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VMware by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after acquiring an additional 143,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of VMware by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $388,115,000 after acquiring an additional 186,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $118.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $132.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.31 and a 200-day moving average of $116.86.

Several analysts have commented on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

