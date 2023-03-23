Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.86

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 3314910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $518.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,813.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 184,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile



Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Articles

