Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Decreases Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lowered its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,549,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 579,835 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,405,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,700,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after buying an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $51.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.11. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $100.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LITE. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lumentum from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lumentum from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Lumentum from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

