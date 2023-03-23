Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 1.2% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 41,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.91.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.5 %

FIS stock opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.14. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.14 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.