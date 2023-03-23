VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) Shares Up 0.3%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $257.37 and last traded at $253.64. 5,558,281 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 4,043,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.84.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.69.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.