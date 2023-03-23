Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Bay Rivers Group’s 3rd Largest Position

Bay Rivers Group lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 4.5% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $148.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.29. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

