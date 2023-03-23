Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

VDE traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.42. 39,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,179. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.05. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $90.87 and a 1-year high of $132.63. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

