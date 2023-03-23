Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Bought by Family CFO Inc

Family CFO Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises 0.5% of Family CFO Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BATS ESGV traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.68. The company had a trading volume of 297,659 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.02.

