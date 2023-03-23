Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Reduced by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,222 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.19. 4,551,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,974,174. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average is $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $49.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.