Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQI) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQI – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.01 and last traded at $40.15. Approximately 214,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 255,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.18.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

