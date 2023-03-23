Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.8% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.10. 796,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,321. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.48. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.