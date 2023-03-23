Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VGIT) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VGIT – Get Rating) fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.35 and last traded at $59.41. 2,556,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 2,601,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.85.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (VGIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed income securities issued by the U.S. government, excluding inflation-protected bonds, with maturities of 3-10 years.

