Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMI) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMI – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.59 and last traded at $60.48. Approximately 265,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 586,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.64.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average of $59.24.
