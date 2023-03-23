Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Mayport LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Mayport LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 3.6% of Mayport LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $181.87. The company had a trading volume of 56,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,268. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.19. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $213.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

