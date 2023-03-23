Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Raised by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.54. 172,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,892. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.36. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $78.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

