Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Trading Up 0.2%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.30 and last traded at $76.20. Approximately 5,693,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 6,587,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.08.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
