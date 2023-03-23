Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Trading Up 0.2%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.30 and last traded at $76.20. Approximately 5,693,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 6,587,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 628.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 39,500.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.