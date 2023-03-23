Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIP) Shares Down 0.2%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.33 and last traded at $47.33. Approximately 1,288,199 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,474,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59.

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.